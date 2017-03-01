Denver zoo welcomes unexpected giraffe calf

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DENVER —
April hasn't delivered her calf yet at Animal Adventure Park in New York, but the Denver Zoo has welcomed an unexpected baby giraffe.
KCNC reported that Kipele the giraffe gave birth to a baby calf at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Related: 14 fast facts about giraffes
>> Related: WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York
Zookeepers did not know that Kipele was expecting until recently because she was on birth control
The calf, named Dobby, is five feet tall and weighs 73 pounds.
">March 1, 2017
Surprise! We recently welcomed Dobby, our newest reticulated giraffe. No #giraffecam here but we've got some pretty great pics! #babyanimalspic.twitter.com/iGkRUuwVXy— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo)#giraffecam here but we've got some pretty great pics! #babyanimalspic.twitter.com/iGkRUuwVXy— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 1, 2017
Surprise! We recently welcomed Dobby, our newest reticulated giraffe. No
The Denver Post reported that Dobby's father, Dikembe, came to the Denver Zoo in February 1996 from his birthplace at the Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where he was born in December 1993. Dobby's mother, Kipele, who is 23, is the oldest giraffe at the Denver Zoo. She was born in August 1993.
"This was certainly a welcome addition to the Denver Zoo family," Brian Aucone, the Denver Zoo senior vice president for animal care and conservation, said in a statement. "Dobby may not have been a planned birth, but now that he’s here, we’re excited to have him and look forward to him engaging with our guests.
"Staff was monitoring Kipele overnight when she went into labor. Although the birth went well, the calf was not initially nursing. Staff fed the infant and provided critical care in his first hours of life to get him back on track. Now he’s nursing and we are feeling good about his health."
There are five giraffes at the zoo.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}