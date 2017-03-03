Denny’s ‘zoom-in’ meme stacking up viewership

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Denny’s latest meme has been stacking up views on social media this week.

>> Read more trending news

The restaurant chain posted a “zoom-in” photo tweet Wednesday that featured a stack of pancakes with syrup dripping from a glob of butter, then invited Twitter users to “zoom in on the syrup.” Doing so revealed several messages, beginning with an invitation to “look at the lower left corner.”

“Now look at the lower right corner,” was followed by “look in the upper left corner.” People who enjoy scavenger hunts were probably having a great time by this point, eagerly looking for the next message, which read “now look in the butter.”

Peeking at the butter revealed the final message: “has this distracted you from overwhelming existential dread lol.”

A Denny’s spokesman confirmed to Adweek that the “zoom in” tweet is the brand’s most shared and liked post of all time.

Since Wednesday, the post has been retweeted more than 103,000 times and has more than 145,000 likes.