Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 4:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By WSBTV.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. —
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter waded into controversial territory over the weekend when he wrote a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. John Lewis -- a civil rights legend already locked in a war of words with President-elect Donald Trump -- a “racist pig.”
The reaction to Hunter, a Republican, taking on Lewis a few days before the holiday honoring the life of counterpart Martin Luther King Jr. was varied, but swift.
A number of people posted comments on Hunter’s Facebook posts to support him. Others did the opposite.
“Mister Hunter is a disgrace to Gwinnett County and Georgia," Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Gabe Okoye told WSB-TV." I call on Mister Hunter to resign immediately. I call on all Democrats to contact Mister Hunter with the same message.”
Hunter says he didn't mean for the post to be derogatory.
Gwinnett Commish calls Congressman John Lewis " a racist pig" . Tommy Hunter explains " I didn't mean it to be derogatory. More at 5 @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/8VUUmeKt9U
">January 16, 2017
@wsbtvpic.twitter.com/8VUUmeKt9U— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) January 16, 2017
Gwinnett Commish calls Congressman John Lewis " a racist pig" . Tommy Hunter explains " I didn't mean it to be derogatory. More at 5 @wsbtvpic.twitter.com/8VUUmeKt9U— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB)
Gwinnett Commish calls Congressman John Lewis " a racist pig" . Tommy Hunter explains " I didn't mean it to be derogatory. More at 5
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
