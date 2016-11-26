Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage

By Ellen Eldridge

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE, 5:17 a.m. ET: The computer outage that delayed or canceled dozens of Delta Air Lines flights is fixed.

"Delta operations are recovering from a systems outage that caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday night," the airline said in a news release. "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible."

CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers in a statement.

"This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service," he said. "I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

The airline said travelers affected by the outage were issued a "change fee waiver" for rebooking by Friday.

Delta also urged travelers to check the status of their flight at delta.com or on the Fly Delta App.

Read more here.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Read the original story below:

Delta Air Lines passengers who sent tweets to Delta’s account Sunday night, received a message that technical issues with the information technology system were causing delays.

>> Read more trending stories

The outage was first reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when the airline tweeted to customers about the issue.

“We’re experiencing technical issues impacting the operation," the carrier tweeted. "Our technical teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers. We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may experience.”

#BREAKINGNEWS#Delta update. Ground stop in effect until at least 8:30p EST Captain added this could be an extensive #deltaoutagepic.twitter.com/G94a4uKrcK — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) #BREAKINGNEWS#Delta update. Ground stop in effect until at least 8:30p EST Captain added this could be an extensive #deltaoutagepic.twitter.com/G94a4uKrcK— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) January 30, 2017

">January 30, 2017

A captain told Channel 2 Action News the outage might last until 8:30 p.m. and could be extensive and just before 9 p.m. said delays would take at least another hour.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said teams are working expeditiously to fix a systems outage that is causing departure delays for flights on the ground.

“Flights in the air remain unaffected,” Durrant said.

Similar problems were reported last August, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

">January 30, 2017

The airline apologized through its spokesman and asks those seeking updates to visit news.delta.com.