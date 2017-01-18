Deformed dog, abandoned for his looks, seeks adoption

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A dog saved from euthanasia has become an Internet star for his surreal look.

His misaligned appearance is as if a Pablo Picasso canvas has come alive. So it makes sense that the master artist serves as inspiration for Picasso’s name.

The dog was part of a litter of five. He and his brother were left at the Porterville Animal Shelter in California after their backyard breeder was unable to sell them, according to the Huffington Post.

>> Read more trending stories



While Picasso’s snout appears unhinged with the top and bottom akimbo, his brother Pablo looks normal.

Both of the dogs were scheduled to be put down when Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue adopted them.

“Picasso is outgoing, happy, curious and loving,” Wilhardt told the Huffington Post. “He’s so unaware of how different he is.”

Aside from his out of the ordinary looks, he is healthy, she said. Picasso is expected to have surgery to repair his snout before he is ready to be adopted.

“His jaw is fine, the deformity is in the top part of his nose,” she told the Huffington Post. “The jaw hinge is not deformed. He can open it normally.”