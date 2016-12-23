Dancing WWII veteran gets into Christmas spirit

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A World War II Navy veteran from Wisconsin showed off good Christmas spirit and some fancy footwork, too.

Charles R. Franzke, who turned 94 on Thursday, was featured dancing to Christmas music in a video posted to Twitter by a friend, Fox News reported.

Franzke, from Waukesha, can be seen cutting the rug to Burl Ives' rendition of Johnny Marks' classic “Holly Jolly Christmas” while wearing a “Got Freedom?” t-shirt.

Karyn Roelke told Fox News she shot the video of the veteran showcasing his Christmas cheer.

Roelke said Franzke and his wife, Beverl,y are also celebrating their 77th anniversary together.

Franzke has stayed active through years. On his Facebook page five years ago, he posted photos of him being towed in the water while resting on an inner tube. His headline read, “Old dog, new tricks.”