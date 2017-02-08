Dancing ban cancels event in Oklahoma town

By FOX23.com

An old law is leaving folks feeling "Footloose" in Oklahoma.

City officials in Henryetta are working to change strict rules on dancing after organizers had to cancel a Valentine's Day dance.

They say the law has been overlooked for the past 50 years, but it is illegal to dance in some parts of the city.

Two store owners said they wanted to raise money for renovations at their store with a special event above their downtown business.

When they began advertising their dance, though, they hit a roadblock, and people began accusing them of breaking the law.

It turns out, a 1977 city ordinance prohibited public dances within 500 feet of a school or a church.

The ordinance caused the concellation of the store owners' event, but now work is underway to abolish the dancing ban.

Many say they will be dancing in the streets when that happens.

The City Council will vote whether to abolish the ban at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 21.