CVS introduces generic rival to EpiPen

CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about one-sixth of its price, The Associated Press reported.
The drugstore chain said it will charge $109.99 for a two-pack of the authorized generic version of Adrenaclick. EpiPen can cost more than $600, the AP reported.
CVS Health Corp., the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, said it cut the price of the generic version of Adrenaclick nearly in half.
The treatments are used to stop anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to insect bites and stings and foods like nuts and eggs.
