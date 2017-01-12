Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

School Closings

School Closings in Green Country

    STORM CENTER

    Ice Storm Warning and Freezing Rain Advisories in effect for Green Country.

    Posted: 5:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

    CVS introduces generic rival to EpiPen

    Related

    View Larger
    CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price photo
    FILE - This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about a sixth of its price, just months after the maker of the emergency allergy treatment was eviscerated before Congress because of its soaring cost to consumers. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CVS is now selling a rival generic version of Mylan's EpiPen at about one-sixth of its price, The Associated Press reported.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The drugstore chain said it will charge $109.99 for a two-pack of the authorized generic version of Adrenaclick. EpiPen can cost more than $600, the AP reported.

    CVS Health Corp., the nation's second-largest drugstore chain, said it cut the price of the generic version of Adrenaclick nearly in half.

    The treatments are used to stop anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to insect bites and stings and foods like nuts and eggs.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     