Crocodile spotted with dog in its mouth in Florida neighborhood

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

A viral video of a crocodile with a dog in its mouth is serving as a warning to neighborhoods in South Florida.

Coral Gables resident Christopher Carey posted the disturbing video to Facebook after the crocodile snatched the animal and dragged it underwater in a backyard marina , WTVJ reported.

It was the second dog to be attacked by a crocodile in the last few weeks, residents said. But Caution signs are posted throughout the neighborhood informing them about the crocodiles.

"It's only a matter of time before they take a kid," a resident told WTVJ.

Alligators and crocodiles are a threat to unsupervised dogs and children. The reptiles lurk in backyards, golf courses and national parks.