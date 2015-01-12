Follow us on

Posted: 12:09 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Crocodile spotted with dog in its mouth in Florida neighborhood

Crocodile
Warren Little
(Getty)

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

CORAL GABLES, Fla. —

A viral video of a crocodile with a dog in its mouth is serving as a warning to neighborhoods in South Florida.

Coral Gables resident Christopher Carey posted the disturbing video to Facebook after the crocodile snatched the animal and dragged it underwater in a backyard marina , WTVJ reported. 

It was the second dog to be attacked by a crocodile in the last few weeks, residents said. But Caution signs are posted throughout the neighborhood informing them about the crocodiles. 

"It's only a matter of time before they take a kid," a resident told WTVJ. 

Alligators and crocodiles are a threat to unsupervised dogs and children. The reptiles lurk in backyards, golf courses and national parks

 
 

