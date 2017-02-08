Couple married for 22 years reportedly separates over Trump spat

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. —
President Donald Trump – the homewrecker?
A woman from Bellingham, Washington, says her marriage of 22 years is over because of the thought of her husband voting for Trump.
Retired prison guard Gayle McCormick told Reuters that she is a “Democrat leaning toward socialist,” and that when her husband casually said he was going to vote for Trump, it was over.
“It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump,” she said, adding that she felt “betrayed.”
“My jaw kind of dropped, and this was before the primaries, so it wasn’t even known yet who was going to be the nominee, and I didn’t speak for the rest of the luncheon, and we didn’t talk about it,” she said. “I was incensed. I said, ‘I can’t believe that somebody I could be married to could vote for someone whose track record is so obviously poor in terms of civil liberties, his feelings about women, how he treats people in general.’”
She continued: “I felt like I had been fooling myself. It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realized how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger.”
But here’s the kicker: McCormick’s husband, Bill, didn’t even vote for Trump.
According to the New York Post, Bill “changed his mind about Trump and wrote in former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich in November.”
McCormick said that, despite appearances, the separation is amicable.
“I like the fact that Bill and I are staying connected for the positive stuff in our lives. I’m very, very proud of that, for him and me,” she said. “I think we’ve done a marvelous job in doing that and maintaining the friendships that we’ve made together. I’m very proud of that.”
