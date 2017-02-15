Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Couple goes viral with Valentine's Day love song lip sync

Valentine's Day
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —

An Indianapolis has put their love and lip sync talents on display and their video has gone viral with more than 16 million views since they posted it on Sunday.

They started posting their comedic lip sync videos since 2015 for their kids as a way for them to see how much fun the couple had when they were younger, WXIN reported

Every Friday they post a new video to their YouTube page

But they did an extra special one for the day of love - a mashup of love songs including "I Will Always Love You," "Love Lifts Us Up Where We Belong" and "You're the One That I Want," complete with costumes matching the song.

LOVE SONGS OF THE DECADES

❤️ VALENTINE'S DAY LIP SYNC ---> Love Songs Of The Decades 🎤


Thanks to Costumes By Margie for helping us bring these love songs to life!
______________________NEW vid every FRIDAY!Like + Comment + Share :) 
LOVE SONGS OF THE DECADES

❤️ VALENTINE'S DAY LIP SYNC ---> Love Songs Of The Decades 🎤


Thanks to Costumes By Margie for helping us bring these love songs to life!

 
 

Trending News

 
 