A Texas couple who struggled with infertility will welcome two bundles of joy later this year.

Lauren Walker announced her pregnancy on Facebook with a touching photo that emphasized the difficulty her and her husband had conceiving their children.

"452 Needles, 1000s of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers," Walker wrote on Feb. 9. "We are overwhelmed with joy to finally announce that we are expecting boy/girl twins."

The photo shows more than 400 needles used for IVF in a circle around two onesies.

"Taking out these needles by the handful to take this photograph was surreal," Walker wrote. "It was a representation of my world -- our world -- for the past over two and a half years staring back at me. There was a lot of pain, hope, and fear behind each of these needles. Each one represents a different day, a different path, a different emotion. It's a lot to take in. After a good cry, the more I looked at it, the more the needles started to blur together. Now all I see are these tiny onesies that so perfectly sum up our journey: Worth the wait. And wait, and wait, and wait."

According to the post, Walker had had five miscarriages before learning of her pregnancy with the twins.

"It's every mother's job to be able to protect their children and keep them safe," Walker told ABC News. "And every time they kept putting them inside me I couldn't do it."

According to ABC News, Walker, a 28-year-old yoga instructor, had been trying to have a child with her husband, Garyt, since 2014. The high school sweethearts spent more than $30,000 on IVF treatments.

"Life happens the way that it's supposed to happen," Walker told ABC News. "Had this all happened the way I wanted to back in 2014, we would have different children and we would have a different life, and I know that these babies right now are meant to be here."



The Walkers are expecting their children, to be named Duke and Diana, in August.