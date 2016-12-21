Could 2017 be the end of HGTV's 'Flip or Flop?'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Nicole Moschella
HGTV's "Flip or Flop" could be coming to an end.
According to E! News, the show is scheduled to air beyond 2016 but not much longer than that. The show has had a three-year run but, a source told E! that the show will continue to film to fulfill contractual obligations and "will end after that."
As has been reported, the stars of the show have had a lot of drama in their personal lives. They announced their split earlier this month.
"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago, and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed," Tarek and Christina El Moussa said in a joint statement after news of their separation broke.In May, police responded to the El Moussa home after the couple had an explosive fight that ended with Tarek running from the home with a gun.
HGTV is reportedly standing by the couple.
"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said in a statement. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop,' and the series will continue production as scheduled."
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}