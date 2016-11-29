Coppola wants to make an 'Apocalypse Now' video game

By Bob D'Angelo

Nearly four decades after “Apocalypse Now” was released, director Francis Ford Coppola is asking fans of the classic Vietnam movie to help him turn it into a video game.

Coppola wants to develop a "psychological horror" role-playing game based on the 1979 movie, CNN reported. Players will see the world through the eyes of Capt. Benjamin L. Willard, the U.S. officer played by Martin Sheen in the film who embarks on a mission to assassinate Marlon Brando's renegade Col. Walter E. Kurtz.

Coppola and his collaborators launched a Kickstarter campaign this week he hopes will raise $900,000. They are offering rewards for early backers of the project that include props from the movie and opportunities to work with the game developers, CNN reported.

More than $96,000 had been raised by early Friday, according to the Kickstarter site.