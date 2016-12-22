Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 11:48 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

Congresswoman gets trolled on social media by her daughter

Mimi Walters
Mimi Walters (Instagram/Mimi Walters)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Dorey Scheimer

Cox Media Group Washington News Bureau

WASHINGTON —

Voters may have chosen her to represent California's 45th district in Congress, but Rep. Mimi Walters isn't immune to a barrage of trolling comments on Instagram.

>> Read more trending stories 

Photos posted by the 54-year-old politician show official events throughout her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives and her day-to-day life. 

But observant social media users might notice a trend while scrolling through the photos and comments on Walters' Instagram profile: there are comments on nearly every picture from a user named @carolinewalters. 

That Instagram user is Rep. Walters' 23-year-old daughter. 

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

 
 

Trending News

 
 