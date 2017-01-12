Company recalls boots when man finds swastikas on soles

By Bob D'Angelo

After receiving his new work boots in the mail, this guy definitely did not want to bare his soles.

A Reddit user was stunned when he wore his new pair of Polar Fox boots, because they left swastika-shaped footprints.

"There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots," he wrote.

His photo of the footprints has been seen more than 2 million times, the News Observer reported. It led to a slew of Nazi jokes on Amazon, where California-based Conal International Trading Inc. sells the boot.

The company is recalling the boot, claiming it wasn’t aware of what was happening on the boot soles until it saw the complaint on Reddit.

"That was totally something that wasn’t intentional or anything like that," the company’s e-commerce manager, Anthony Nguyen, told the Daily Mail.

"It’s something that we’re going to pull off the shelves obviously … It was obviously a design flaw."