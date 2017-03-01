Company recalls 12K pounds of chicken bites

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DECATUR, Ala. —
An Alabama company is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, according to the USDA.
Wayne Farms, LLC said it is issuing the recall after a "possible processing defect" that could have allowed "bacterial pathogens" to be present.
Cases of 2 clear plastic 5-lb bags of Waffle Breaded Bites: Fully Cooked Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites are the only products covered by the recall.
It has the establishment number "P-20214" and were shipped to Food Lion stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
If you bought the recalled chicken, you're being asked not to eat the chicken and either throw it away or return to where it was purchased.
For more information, call Wayne Farms at 678-450-3092.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}