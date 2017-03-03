Colorado man takes out ad, claims to be rightful king of England

TIDWORTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Queen Elizabeth II arrives to present Leeks to The Royal Welsh to mark St David's Day at Lucknow Barracks on March 3, 2017 in Tidworth, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Colorado man has taken out a giant advertisement in The Times of London, claiming he is a descendant of a royal Welsh line from the third century that entitles him to be the rightful king of England.

The Business Insider reported that Allan V. Evans of Colorado placed the ad, claiming he is "a direct descendant of an unbroken primogeniture line legally documented since the 3rd century in Great Britain and registered in the Royal College of Arms."

The ad then describes generations of family history, beginning with a claim that Evans is descended from the founder of Wales, Cunedda Wledig.

According to the ad, Evans is giving "legal notice" to all of his relatives, and in 30 days he will claim his "royal historic estate," as well as land, assets, and titles.

But Evans said will not claim his right to the throne until the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He "shall further pursue an injustice of history by claiming by right the throne and sovereign crown of Great Britain at Westminster, upon whence the sad future death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as he will not out of greatest and most deepest respect despose her in life for the great service and selfless sacrifice that she and her husband HRH Prince Philip has rendered to this great nation."

On its website, The Independent displayed a photo from the first edition of the Times that displayed the advertisement. So while the claims may not be real, the ad certainly was.

The Independent also reported that an Allan V. Evans of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, attempted to claim 400 acres of land in Twiggs County, Georgia, in 2012, saying that his ancestors had lived there. He said his evidence was destroyed in a fire at the county courthouse in 1901.