Club Penguin to shut down; new version on the way

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Club Penguin, the children’s online game, is coming to an end, developers announced Monday.
The game will end on March 29, and a new game, Club Penguin Island, will take its place on mobile devices.
According to New Horizon Interactive, the company that developed the game, current users and subscriptions will end in March before the new game launches. Players can pre-register for the new game to claim their new Penguin name, according to a statement from the company.
Club Penguin, or CP, is a massively multiplayer online game (MMO) that uses penguin avatars and allows players to chat, play games and take part in other activities. It was first released in October 2005. By 2013, the company had 200 million registered users.
While most of the game is free to play, some activities require players to purchase memberships.
According to a company blog:
For more information, New Horizon Interactive directs user to their FAQ page here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}