Clerk shoots, kills armed robber

Posted: 8:41 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Raisa Habersham
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Emmanuel Henry was only 22, but he was wanted in connection with nine robberies.
On his 10th robbery, a store clerk shot and killed him Tuesday as he tried to rob his package store on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.
Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows that Henry dashed inside the store, jumped behind the counter, demanded money and fired shots at the clerk.
The clerk pulled out a silver revolver and fired back, hitting Henry at least three times.
Henry ran out of the store and was later found face down, unresponsive in a grassy area. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to each arm and the left upper side. He died at the hospital.
The Lithonia resident had been implicated in at least nine robbery cases, Channel 2 reported.
According to online jail records, he had been arrested at age 17 for theft in 2011. He also had three warrants out for his arrest at the time of his death, Channel 2 reported.
“They all kept saying he's done this before,” the clerk told Channel 2. “I was just lucky.”
Police also told Channel 2 the clerk was justified in firing shots and will not face charges.
Staff writer Lauren Foreman contributed to this article.
