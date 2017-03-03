Follow us on

Updated: 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 1:57 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017

City employee sets up secret bedroom in government building

File photo of a headboard (Flickr/Design Folly)

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

People who spend a lot of time at work often joke about setting up a bed at the office. 

A Cranston Highway Department worker from Rhode Island, who just sold his house, set up a makeshift bedroom in the department’s building, WPRI reported. A picture that is gaining attention online shows a bed, nightstand, coffee maker, slippers and pajamas.

Robert Coupe, city administration director, confirmed that the bedroom was used for a short period of time, and the person was disciplined, WPRI reported. Looks like the person won’t be sleeping on, or at, the job anymore. 

