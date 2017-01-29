Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 | Posted: 2:33 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BEIJING —
Looking for a fake girlfriend or boyfriend? There's an app for that.
According to Reuters, singles in China are turning to Help Me Plz and other date-rental apps to hire phony significant others to please pushy parents.
Business was booming over the weekend for Chinese New Year celebrations, Hire Me Plz founder Cao Tiantian told Reuters.
"Over 1,000 users on our platform have signed up as dates for hire for the New Year's break," said Tiantian, whose app has 700,000 users.
Dates cost anywhere from 1 yuan (15 cents) to 1,999 yuan ($290) per hour, Reuters reported.
