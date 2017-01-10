Child dies after tonsillectomy, hours after leaving hospital

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Detroit mother is mourning the death of her 9-year-old daughter after something went wrong following a routine childhood surgery.

Sonia Gambrell told WJBK that she was apprehensive having her daughter Anyialah in the hospital for a tonsillectomy.

The surgery was scheduled for December, but hours later, her daughter died.

Anyialah was having the procedure to stop her from snoring, doctors telling her mother that it was medically necessary.

">January 6, 2017

The 40-minute surgery took two hours. After recovery, Anyialah was discharged, but her mother said it was too soon after the the procedure, WJBK reported.

When they got home, her daughter was in and out of sleep. The mother and daughter then went out to try to fill a pescription for oxycodone, which they had a difficult time filling. They tried one last pharmacy at a local hospital, different from the one where Anyialah had her operation.

When Gambrell checked on her daughter after trying to get the medication, she saw that Anyialah was slumped over and cold, WJBK reported.

She had passed away.

Now, Gambrell is suing the company that owns the hospital that performed the operation, Children's Hospital of Troy.

Gambrell has hired an attorney to sue Detroit Medical Center, saying that the doctor should not have discharged Anyialah.

Read more here.