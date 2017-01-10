Child dies after tonsillectomy, hours after leaving hospital

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DETROIT —
A Detroit mother is mourning the death of her 9-year-old daughter after something went wrong following a routine childhood surgery.
Sonia Gambrell told WJBK that she was apprehensive having her daughter Anyialah in the hospital for a tonsillectomy.
The surgery was scheduled for December, but hours later, her daughter died.
Anyialah was having the procedure to stop her from snoring, doctors telling her mother that it was medically necessary.
">January 6, 2017
Nine-year-old Detroit girl dies after routine surgery to remove tonsils, reports @Fox2Ingridhttps://t.co/VlFadV2Pm9pic.twitter.com/RcJPzERqU6— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News)@Fox2Ingridhttps://t.co/VlFadV2Pm9pic.twitter.com/RcJPzERqU6— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) January 6, 2017
Nine-year-old Detroit girl dies after routine surgery to remove tonsils, reports
The 40-minute surgery took two hours. After recovery, Anyialah was discharged, but her mother said it was too soon after the the procedure, WJBK reported.
When they got home, her daughter was in and out of sleep. The mother and daughter then went out to try to fill a pescription for oxycodone, which they had a difficult time filling. They tried one last pharmacy at a local hospital, different from the one where Anyialah had her operation.
When Gambrell checked on her daughter after trying to get the medication, she saw that Anyialah was slumped over and cold, WJBK reported.
She had passed away.
Now, Gambrell is suing the company that owns the hospital that performed the operation, Children's Hospital of Troy.
Gambrell has hired an attorney to sue Detroit Medical Center, saying that the doctor should not have discharged Anyialah.
Read more here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}