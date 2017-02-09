Child at center of Boy Scout transgender debate joins pack

In this Feb. 7, 2017 photo, Joe Maldonado, the first openly transgender member of the Boy Scouts, shows off the uniform he received from Scout leader Kyle Hackler to wear to his first meeting in Maplewood, N.J. Boy Scouts of America recently changed its policy to allow transgender children to join the organization. "I am accepted," Maldonado said as he put on the uniform.

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A child at the center over the debate over transgendered rights and admittance to the Boy Scouts has taken an historic step in acceptance.

Joe Maldonado became a scout again, accepted by Pack 20 in Maplewood, New Jersey after the Boy Scouts of America reversed its policy that did not allow children who are born female, but who identify as male, to join a BSA youth organization, The Bergen Record reported.

Maldonado had joined his local pack, but when parents found out that he was born female, he was kicked out of the Secaucus pack last year.

Tuesday, Maldonado was permitted to join his pack as a Bear and the first openly transgender member, The Bergen Record reported.

After putting on his hat and kerchief, Joe was told, "This means you're the same as Scouts all over the world," by his new Cub Master.

Kyle Hackler, shortly after Joe's quest to be a scout became public, said that he would petition to allow Joe to join his pack. But the local council said the national organization made those decisions. In December, the BSA said it was going to continue using birth certificates to determine eligibility, The Bergen Record reported.

Last week, the BSA reversed its decision, saying that groups can accept scouts using the gender with which they identify.