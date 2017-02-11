Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE legend, dead at 68

Wrestling ring
Photo credit: Nick Ballon / Photonica / Getty Images

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Bo Churney

FanBuzz

Pro-wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. has died, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. He was 68.

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths in 2017

Guerrero was a member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling family, who were a dominate force on the Mexican and later worldwide wrestling scenes for years. Chavo Sr. also spent a couple of stints in WWE, including one back in the 1970s. Chavo Sr. made sporadic appearances with WWE in the 2000s, most notably in 2004 when he won the cruiserweight championship.

">February 11, 2017

">February 11, 2017

">February 11, 2017

>> Read more trending news

Chavo Sr. was the older brother of former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero and the father of former WCW and WWE wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. still wrestles today, mostly with Lucha Underground and AAA.

 
 

Trending News

 
 