Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE legend, dead at 68

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Bo Churney
FanBuzz
Pro-wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero Sr. has died, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. He was 68.
Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things "HIS" way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo "Classic" Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven
A photo posted by Chavo guerrero jr (@chavoguerrerojr) on
>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths in 2017
Guerrero was a member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling family, who were a dominate force on the Mexican and later worldwide wrestling scenes for years. Chavo Sr. also spent a couple of stints in WWE, including one back in the 1970s. Chavo Sr. made sporadic appearances with WWE in the 2000s, most notably in 2004 when he won the cruiserweight championship.
">February 11, 2017
WWE is saddened to learn that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has passed away. https://t.co/La6lixkGVupic.twitter.com/kMAmv0uqNW— WWE (@WWE)https://t.co/La6lixkGVupic.twitter.com/kMAmv0uqNW— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2017
WWE is saddened to learn that Chavo Guerrero Sr. has passed away.
RIP #ChavoGuerrero... a true pioneer and legend in this business. It was a pleasure to know him, even if he did owe me 60 dollars. Say hi to Eddy for me bro....
A photo posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on
">February 11, 2017
My greatest compliment-— John Layfield (@JCLayfield)
visiting with Chavo Sr before Eddie's funeral-he said "today you are a Guerrero". Loved that man! RIP ChavoClassicFebruary 11, 2017
My greatest compliment-— John Layfield (@JCLayfield)
visiting with Chavo Sr before Eddie's funeral-he said "today you are a Guerrero". Loved that man! RIP ChavoClassic
">February 11, 2017
RIP papi #ChavoGuerrero ... pic.twitter.com/4VJ0cjIxC6— TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw)#ChavoGuerrero ... pic.twitter.com/4VJ0cjIxC6— TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) February 11, 2017
RIP papi
Chavo Sr. was the older brother of former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero and the father of former WCW and WWE wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. still wrestles today, mostly with Lucha Underground and AAA.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}