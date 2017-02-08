Follow us on

Updated: 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Charles Oakley, NBA legend, arrested after altercation at Knicks game

Griffin leads Clippers past Knicks after Oakley ejection
Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the LA Clippers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Bo Churney

FanBuzz

NEW YORK —

Basketball fans were stunned Wednesday when an altercation erupted on the sidelines as the New York Knicks took on the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, former Knick and NBA legend Charles Oakley, 53, appeared to shout at and shove security officials. Oakley was restrained and escorted out of the game by several security guards.

It’s unclear what happened to cause the scuffle, but it was later reported that Oakley was arrested at the scene and would be charged with three counts of assault.

The Knicks also released a statement on the matter. 

Oakley, one of the most famous enforcers in the NBA from the mid-'80s through the '90s, played 10 seasons for the Knicks in his 19-season NBA career. Oakley also played for Chicago, Toronto and Houston.

 
 

