Chargers reveal new logo before move to Los Angeles; fans react

Updated: 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The former San Diego Chargers will become the Los Angeles Chargers as the team leaves the city it has called home for the last 56 years and moves north, Chargers CEO Dean Spanos confirmed Thursday.
"After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season," Spanos said in a statement. "Today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers."
The Chargers revealed a new logo later in the day, which caused a buzz from both fans and critics.
Many people said they didn't like the new logo, and many compared it to the L.A. Dodgers' logo.
But Spanos is determined to make the best of the changes.
"We must earn the respect and support of LA football fans," he said. "The Chargers are determined to fight for LA, and we are excited to get started."
