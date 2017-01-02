Celebratory fireworks blamed for house fire, family says

By WFTV.com

A family in Florida said fireworks appear to have sparked a devastating house fire that destroyed their home on New Year's Eve.

The fire happened Saturday along Brighton Place in Kissimmee.

"This is the house I grew up in, so it's sad," Monica Vega said. "My parents are devastated."

Vega said two relatives were playing with fireworks near the house when the garage caught fire.

The family hopes to salvage what they can inside the home.

"We'll see," Vega said. "New year, new house, I guess. It's sad."

Firefighters have not released an official cause of the fire.