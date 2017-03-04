Cavs beat Hawks with record-setting 25 3-pointers

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:47 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
The Cleveland Cavaliers made an NBA regular-season record 25 3-pointers Friday night on their way to a 135-130 wire-to-wire victory against the Atlanta Hawks in a nationally televised game at Philips Arena.
The Cavaliers set the NBA record for 3-pointers in any game (regular season or playoffs) with 25 during last year’s playoff series against the Hawks.
Friday night, Cleveland had seven 3-points in the first, second and third quarters for a total of 21.
“The first three quarters they were breaking down our defense,” Kent Bazemore said. “They do such a good job of moving the ball and guys were knocking down shots. They made 25 3s, which is incredible, and we still only lost be five and had our chances down the stretch.”
LeBron James led the Cavaliers with six 3-pointers and Kyrie Irving had five.
The Hawks made a fourth-quarter charge after trailing by as many as 25 points and got as close as one point, 124-123, with 1:32 remaining.
The Cavaliers (42-18) avenged an early season loss against the Hawks (34-27), their only win in the past 13 games dating back to the 2015 playoffs.
Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Hawks with a career-high 36 points.
Irving led the Cavaliers with a game-high 43 points. James added 38 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The game was the return of Kyle Korver, who was traded to the Cavaliers in January. He finished with nine points.
