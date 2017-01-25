Cat-dragging woman caught on camera, wanted by Los Angeles police

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Los Angeles police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera dragging a gray tabby cat on a leash down a city street on Friday.
A good Samaritan saw the woman and struggling cat and stopped to try to help the cat, but the woman refused to drop the leash or leave the cat.
The witness taped the incident and took photos.
“I was disgusted and I was horrified,” she told KTLA TV.
She said she called 911 and watched as another passerby tried to rescue the cat.
The by-stander took action, ripping “the blond wig off the abuser’s hair,” according to KTLA.com and causing the woman to drop the cat. A struggle ensued as the woman tried to get her wig back. She then fled the scene, leaving the cat behind.
The cat is getting treatment at a local animal shelter for injuries that it suffered from the dragging.
Police have a clear photo of the wanted woman and are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}