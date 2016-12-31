Cashier's act of kindness brings smile to boy with cerebral palsy

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
TEMECULA, Calif. —
A cashier’s kind gesture toward a boy with special needs is warming hearts across the country.
Jeanie Robinson posted a video of her son, Andy, 14, smiling and laughing as he helped a cashier ring up his mother’s groceries at WinCo Foods in Temecula, California, on Dec. 30.
“My son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “Today, however, he walked around with his contagious smile throughout the store and his help at the checkout line seemed to have gotten this wonderful cashier’s attention! So much she asked if he’d like to check out my groceries!”
I would like to give my sincere thanks to this lovely cashier at Winco in Temecula! My son has cerebral palsy and some days are challenging! Today however, he walked around with his contagious smile throughout the store and his help at the check out line seemed to have gotten this wonderful cashiers attention! So much she asked if he'd like to check out my groceries! That not only made my day, but he was so excited he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He's still smiling! Thank you for your kindness and above all Love Wins!! Happy New Year!!!! #eyewitnessnews #abc7eyewitness #temecula #california #wincofoods
A video posted by Jeanie Robinson (@jeanie_36) on
Robinson filmed the moment and shared it on social media. In the video, Andy can be heard laughing each time he scans another item.
“That not only made my day, but he was so excited, he came home to tell his older siblings all about it. He’s still smiling,” Robinson wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and, above all, love wins.”
