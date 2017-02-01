Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Danielle Bregoli, the teenager who gained attention online for her distinct vernacular and attitude, did not even have to threaten to "cash (her) ousside" before throwing a punch on an airplane.
According to TMZ, Bregoli got into an altercation with another passenger as she and her mother boarded a Spirit Airlines flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Reports claim that when her mother struggled to get her bag into the overhead bin, another passenger became upset and put her hands on Bregoli's mother's throat, according to Bregoli.
The Florida teen reportedly took matters into her own hands and punched the woman.
Graphic video shows the women getting physical and yelling at each other.
The woman, who identifies herself as a police officer's wife, then made a citizen's arrest before police arrived. The three people involved were removed from the flight, but no one pressed charges. There were no arrests made. According to TMZ, Bregoli, her mother and the woman were banned from Spirit Airlines.
The tabloid believes that because all parties involved mentioned letting attorneys take over, there will be a lawsuit.
Bregoli, 13, first made headlines after a dramatic appearance on "Dr. Phil" where she threatened the audience, "Cash me outside, how about dat?" and stirred up an internet firestorm.
">January 28, 2017
cash me ousside howbow dah pic.twitter.com/jDnfznot8d— @buteraIoneIy)pic.twitter.com/jDnfznot8d— ㅤ (@buteraIoneIy) January 28, 2017
cash me ousside howbow dah
