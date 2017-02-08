Canadian cop caught on camera showing off his dance moves

A Toronto police officer, called out to a possible disturbance, instead fround a group of dancers making a music video and decided to show off his moves.

Hot Topics

A Toronto police officer called to the scene of a fight ended up crashing a music video with his incredible dance moves instead.

>> Read more trending news

A video shared online shows Constable Jarrod Singh with the Durham Regional Police Department dancing alongside Gary Matharu, co-owner of Vivid Media Co.

According to CBC News, Singh responded to a call, but instead of finding trouble, he found a dance group filming a music video.

I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” said Singh. “But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”

After making sure there was no emergency, Singh started showing off his dance moves.

Watch the amazing video below:



