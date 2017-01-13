Caller asks Niagara Falls police to 'stop wind from blowing'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:18 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —
Some strong winds in the Niagara Falls area Wednesday night were so loud, someone felt compelled to call the police to complain that he couldn’t sleep, the Buffalo News reported.
High winds in the Erie County area of upstate New York caused 3,000 utility customers to lose power late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the News reported.
Apparently, the howling winds got so loud, a person decided to lodge a complaint with the Niagara Falls, New York, police.
A police dispatcher notified officers on patrol that someone was asking for their help, according to archived audio of the transmission.
"All cars be advised, someone called to see if the police could stop the wind from blowing so they could sleep," the dispatcher told officers. "If any of you guys could do that, could you let me know?"
As of early Friday morning, the winds in the Niagara Falls were still brisk, blowing from the west at 16 mph, according to the Weather Channel.
This is the audio from last night's dispatch for the police to stop the wind so that a caller could get some sleep. Audio downloaded from http://www.broadcastify.com/Posted by The Action on Wednesday, January 11, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}