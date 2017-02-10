California mudslide worker killed by construction truck

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:01 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. —
A worker who was part of a crew attempting to clear a massive mudslide in California was killed when he was run over by a construction truck Thursday, KSBW reported.
The Graniterock crew was working on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley, and two men were pinned under the truck's wheels, KSBW reported. The worker who was killed was identified late Thursday afternoon as Robert Gill, 54, of Los Banos.
"It's tremendously sad. It can affect all of us. These are people that are also putting their lives on the line every single day, to make the commute to Santa Cruz and San Jose easier," CHP Officer Trista Drake said.
The second injured worker, Stephen Whitmire of San Jose, was rushed to a hospital. He was conscious and talking to paramedics, Drake said.
Graniterock is based in Watsonville, and its workers were contracted by CalTrans for the week-long Highway 17 mudslide project. The driver had spent the morning hauling tons of rocks and mud from the mountainside, and was attempting to drive out of the construction site in reverse when his truck backed over Gill and Whitmire, KSBW reported.
The construction truck driver was identified as 39-year-old Daniel Harrington of Salinas, who is employed by Watsonville-based Hildebrand Trucking, KSBW reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}