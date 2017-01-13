By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It was a connection forged eight years ago between two daughters of an outgoing president and the new first family.

Now days before they move from the home they've known for nearly a decade in which they've gone from being young children to young adults, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush have penned a letter to Sasha and Malia Obama welcoming them to the former first children club.

In the letter, released first to Time magazine, the Bush daughters explain how they first met "on a cold November day" on the steps of the White House.

They showed them around not only the executive mansion but the grounds surrounding the impressive home and seat of the presidency.

The Bushes introduced the Obamas to the staff in charge of the upkeep of the home, not only showing the areas of the historic building where the younger first daughters could be themselves, but also reliving their youth growing up in the spotlight.

"The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to. When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."

They also highlighted some of the events the Obama girls were able to attend for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"You stood at the gates of the Robben Island cell where South Africa's Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades, your arms around your father. You traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girls about the importance of education - girls who saw themselves in you, saw themselves in your parents, saw who they could become if they continued to study and learn. You attended state dinners, hiked in national parks, met international leaders and managed to laugh at your dad's jokes during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, all while being kids, attending school and making friends. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease."

They added that Sasha and Malia are joining "another rarified [sic] club, one of former First Children - a position you didn't seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experience of the past eight years."

After the White House, the Bush girls went to college. Barbara Bush is now a co-founder and CEO of Global Health Corps. Jenna Bush Hager is a "Today" show correspondent.

Read the entire letter here.