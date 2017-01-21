Bush, Clinton wrote warm letters to successors

By Bob D'Angelo

It’s a tradition that an outgoing president will leave a letter behind for the new commander-in-chief. The letters are usually filled with best wishes and even some advice.

The National Archives recently released the letters that former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to the successors, according to ABC News and Politico.

The letter from Bush, on White House stationary, reads like this:

"Dear Barack,

Congratulations on becoming our President. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.

Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face.

There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your 'friends' will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.

God Bless you."

In his letter, Clinton also wished Bush well. He wrote:

"Dear George,

Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor, that can come to an American citizen.

Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew.

You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are president of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.

The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.

My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.

Sincerely,

Bill"