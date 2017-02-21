Bull dies after leading New York police on chase through Queens

By Theresa Seiger

A rogue bull that led New York police on an hours-long chase after it apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens has died, according to police.

The bull was spotted on Tuesday afternoon with more than a dozen tranquilizer darts in its side after it managed to escape from multiple attempts to curbs its exploration of Queens, WNBC reported. The animal died sometime before 2:30 p.m.

Police first started chasing the bull after they got a call at 10:20 a.m. from a resident who saw the bovine wandering near the intersection of Archer Boulevard and 146th Street, authorities told WPIX.

Officials told WABC that the bull escaped from a slaughterhouse.

Authorities managed to corner it in a backyard in the Jamaica neighborhood and attempted to sedate the bovine with tranquilizer darts. But the determined bull escaped, WABC reported.

Officers trailed after the bull for about two hours, trying to trap it between police vehicles and avoid being injured.

No injuries were reported as a result of the escapade, The Associated Press reported. The bull did, however, rip the door off a car.

Police managed to sedate and capture the animal at 12:20 p.m., WPIX reported.

Authorities took the bull to an animal shelter, but officials told WABC it was dead by the time it arrived at a branch of the Animal Care Centers of NYC. The news station earlier reported that a crew of workers planned to take the animal to a safe haven in New Jersey.

It's the third time in just over a year that a bovine has made a run for it on the streets of Queens. A bull named Frank escaped from a slaughterhouse in April, WPIX reported. Comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey, took Frank to an animal sanctuary in Watkins Glen.

Another cow named Freddie escaped from a slaughterhouse in January 2016 days before it was slated to be slaughtered, The Associated Press reported. The cow was captured and taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue.