Updated: 2:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 2:38 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Carlin Becker
Rare.us
After an ATV accident left her niece, Maddie, unconscious for nearly two days, Britney Spears has shared an update on how the 8-year-old is doing now.
>> Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter seriously injured in ATV accident
“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” Spears tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”
">February 8, 2017pic.twitter.com/B7fDjB2IRX— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 8, 2017
On Monday, the pop star asked for “wishes and prayers” for sister Jamie Lynn’s daughter on Instagram.
Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece
A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on
Spears' brother-in-law, Jamie Watson, also took to social media to give fans an update on the child, sharing a photo on Instagram that read, “Believe in miracles.” For the caption, Watson wrote, “Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.”
>> Click here to see Watson's post
Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much.
A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on
