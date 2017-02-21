British Muslim teacher denied entry to U.S. during school trip

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
A British Muslim teacher says he was denied entry to the United States last week during a school trip.
According to the BBC, Juhel Miah of Neath Port Talbot, Wales, was in Reykjavik, Iceland, with students and colleagues from Llangatwg Community School on Thursday when the group boarded a flight to New York.
British Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip https://t.co/ExxwMZz4SMpic.twitter.com/PnnvoJh145 British Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip
">February 21, 2017
https://t.co/ExxwMZz4SMpic.twitter.com/PnnvoJh145— Athar Ahmad (@AtharAhmadBBC) February 21, 2017
British Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip https://t.co/ExxwMZz4SMpic.twitter.com/PnnvoJh145— Athar Ahmad (@AtharAhmadBBC)
British Muslim teacher denied entry to US on school trip
But Miah didn't end up making the trip. Authorities stopped him from taking the flight, even though the Neath Port Talbot council said he had a valid visa and British passport, the BBC reported.
“Everyone was looking at me,” Miah told the Guardian. “As I was getting my luggage, the teachers and kids were confused. I couldn’t believe this was happening. I was being escorted out. It made me feel like a criminal. I couldn’t speak; I was lost for words."
In a letter to the U.S. Embassy in London, the Neath Port Talbot council said Miah tried to visit the U.S. Embassy in Reykjavik "but was denied access to the building." Miah, who was taken to a hotel, returned to the United Kingdom the following day, the Guardian reported.
The U.S. Embassy in London did not respond to the Guardian's request for a comment.
"No satisfactory reason has been provided for refusing entry to the United States," the council said, adding that Miah "feels belittled and upset at what appears to be an unjustified act of discrimination."
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a controversial travel ban in January halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, but federal courts suspended the executive order earlier this month.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}