By Corvaya Jeffries

Palm Beach Post

A 29-year-old Florida woman gets paid to put on polyester dresses and walk down the aisle with complete strangers.

But that’s not all. Holding up 18 layers of pure dress so that a bride can use the restroom with ease, catching a bouquet like a champ then following that with an “OMG, I can’t believe this” speech and always participating in the obligatory cha-cha or electric slide are just some of the ways Jen Glantz is the MVP of bridesmaids.

For the past two years, she has been in more than 40 weddings. In other words, she’s made a living being a bridesmaid. Most recently, she built an entire business around her new profession and wrote a book about what it means to be a bridesmaid-for-hire.

“I’ve seen people get married for other things -- not love. I’ve seen people completely back out of their situation. But I’ve also seen people look at each other in a way that I’ve never seen before,” she said in an interview with The Palm Beach Post in February.

If you thought an angry, overwhelmed, hungry bride was the scariest thing anyone could experience at a wedding, you’re wrong. “Bridezilla” got nothin’ on a messy bridesmaid! Glantz has seen couples fist fight all the way to the altar and has found a bride blackout drunk behind a couch on her wedding night.

“I worked a wedding when the bridesmaids were doing everything they could to sabotage the day for the bride. One chose not to buy the bridesmaid dress and told the bride that day she was going to wear whatever she wanted,” she wrote in a blog post on EliteDaily.com.

Jen even had to deal with a bridesmaid who showed up an hour late for photos -- this meant an extra hour of guests waiting for the wedding to start -- because the bridesmaid wasn’t satisfied with her own hair.

Her crazy, one-of-a-kind career is a result of her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Now she's going on tour to promote her book, "Always a Bridesmaid (for Hire): Stories on Growing Up, Looking for Love, and Walking Down the Aisle for Complete Strangers."

