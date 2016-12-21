Follow us on

Updated: 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Breathtaking viral photos show snow in the Sahara Desert

Ain Sefra
Daggett.fr / Flickr Creative Commons / Flickr
A dune in Ain Sefra, Algeria. (File photo)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AIN SEFRA, Algeria —

Stunning images that reportedly show snow in the Sahara Desert have gone viral.

According to the TelegraphKarim Bouchetata captured photos of the rare sight Monday in Ain Sefra, Algeria. The last time the area had snow was in 1979, the Telegraph reportsRead more here.

Check out the photos below:



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016



Posted by Karim Bouchetata on Monday, December 19, 2016

 
 

