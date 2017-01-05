Bread and milk: Why do we buy those foods before a storm?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 7:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 7:12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By WSBTV.com
Whenever severe winter weather approaches, grocery store aisles are always cleared of eggs, bread and milk.
But why is that the case?
">January 21, 2016
Why do people get bread and milk when they think a snowstorm is coming?? Like do they sit around and eat bread and drink milk religiously?— Cory Cecil (@cory_cecil35)January 21, 2016
Why do people get bread and milk when they think a snowstorm is coming?? Like do they sit around and eat bread and drink milk religiously?— Cory Cecil (@cory_cecil35)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends bread as a no-cook food to stock ahead of a storm, but not perishables such as milk and eggs.
A power outage means those foods may not last until the storm passes.
The Atlantic reported that buying perishables may be a matter of psychology.
Duke University behavioral economist Dan Ariely said it’s a matter of seeing others doing something and feeling the need to join in.
“If we go somewhere and we see other people buying those particular things, all of a sudden (we’re) even more interested in those,” he said.
“It’s like saying, ‘The storm will be over soon and I won’t be stuck in this situation for long,’” clinical psychologist Judy Rosenburg told HowStuffWorks.
So it may be fine to get bread, milk and eggs, as long as you have enough non-perishable foods as well.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}