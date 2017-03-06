Brawny Man replaced with Brawny Woman for Women's History Month

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:33 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 11:32 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
To celebrate strong women during Women’s History Month, Brawny has temporarily replaced the iconic Brawny Man with a Brawny Woman on its paper towel packages.
The limited edition is part of Brawny parent company Georgia-Pacific’s #StrengthHasNoGender campaign. The company also promoted the campaign during the month of March last year.
A video promo of the campaign features iconic women who have broken barriers, including Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Serena Williams and others.
Consumers can purchase the paper towel packages featuring the Brawny Woman wearing the classic red and black flannel during March in Walmart stores across the country.
In addition to the limited-edition packages, Georgia-Pacific is also contributing $75,000 to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on giving confidence to girls to help inspire enthusiasm for the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
“Overall, what we hope to accomplish with this campaign is to promote conversation about what it means to be strong and resilient, and inspire women and girls everywhere to chase their dreams no matter what obstacles they may face,” Laura Knebusch, vice president of marketing activation at Georgia-Pacific, told RealSimple.com.
The campaign also launched a series of videos in which four women in the STEM fields who have broken their own barriers share their stories.
