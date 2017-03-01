Boy shaves his head to look like his best friend

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lydia Rosebush's pre-school aged son asked to have his haircut the same as his friend so that his teacher couldn't tell them apart.

>> Read more trending news

In a Facebook post, Rosebush explained how her son felt that the only difference between his friend was his the length of his hair:

"This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut. Here's a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I'm sure you all see the resemblance. If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair."

This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that... Posted by Lydia Stith Rosebush on Friday, February 24, 2017

According to WAVE, Jax Rosebush got a buzz cut Tuesday and were joined by his friend Reddy and Reddy's family.

“It's really cool to see that move on from our family right into his relationships with his friends. There's an innocence children have that sometimes we lose. If we could get some of that back, I think it would be amazing,” Kevin Weldon, Reddy’s father, told WAVE.

Reddy and he and his older brother, Enock, were born in Africa and were adopted by a Caucasian family.