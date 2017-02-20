Boy injured when dumpster lid slams onto head, pins him

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
TAUNTON, Mass. —
A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he became pinned by a dumpster lid outside his Massachusetts apartment.
Police said the boy was playing outside the Taunton Gardens apartment complex on Winslow Drive in Tauton and managed to climb inside a dumpster.
As he was getting out, the metal lid slammed down onto his head and pinned him between the lid and rim of the dumpster.
It appeared as though it was too heavy for him to lift off his head, and his grandmother eventually found him unconscious and called 911.
Police said the boy initially wasn't breathing, but paramedics were able to revive him.
"He was stable on the med flight," Sgt. William Henault said. "He had a pulse and was breathing on his own."
The boy remains at a Rhode Island hospital. Official say he suffered critical injuries, but is expected to survive.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}