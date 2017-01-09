Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:16 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
Authorities in at least four states evacuated Jewish community centers Monday after receiving bomb threats.
At least three community centers in Florida were threatened, one in Nashville, another in Columbia, South Carolina, and another in Rockville, Maryland, according to news reports.
In Florida, police evacuated hundreds of children at the ALPER Jewish Community Center in Miami-Dade after a threatening phone call Monday morning. Explosives threats were also made against Jewish centers in Mandarin, Florida, near Jacksonville, and Miami Beach.
So far, police have not found any explosives, but the investigation is continuing.
