'Body farm' to open in Florida

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A grotesque farm of sorts is coming to central Florida.
An outdoor forensic anthropology research center, more commonly known as body farms, will be established in Pasco County, Florida, north of Tampa, Forbes reported.
It will be called Florida Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactical Training, or FIRST, and will be the seventh body farm in the country.
Once operational, bodies donated for research will be placed in different environments to determine rate of decomposition due to environmental variables.
The data will then be used by investigators to help determine time and place of death in future cases.
">February 28, 2017
We're very excited for what this could mean to #Pasco! https://t.co/kFlSbwmdAE— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff)#Pasco! https://t.co/kFlSbwmdAE— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) February 28, 2017
We're very excited for what this could mean to
Currently there are six other body farms: two in Texas and one in four other states: Tennessee, North Carolina, Illinois and Colorado.
Forbes reported that despite the similar climates between Florida and Texas, Florida is within 100 miles of water which can skew forensic results, making them different than Texas.
Florida currently has more than 16,000 cold cases and it is expected that the new facility will help crack some of the unsolved homicides and murders.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}