'Body farm' to open in Florida

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A grotesque farm of sorts is coming to central Florida.

An outdoor forensic anthropology research center, more commonly known as body farms, will be established in Pasco County, Florida, north of Tampa, Forbes reported.

It will be called Florida Forensic Institute for Research, Security and Tactical Training, or FIRST, and will be the seventh body farm in the country.

Once operational, bodies donated for research will be placed in different environments to determine rate of decomposition due to environmental variables.

The data will then be used by investigators to help determine time and place of death in future cases.

">February 28, 2017

Currently there are six other body farms: two in Texas and one in four other states: Tennessee, North Carolina, Illinois and Colorado.

Forbes reported that despite the similar climates between Florida and Texas, Florida is within 100 miles of water which can skew forensic results, making them different than Texas.

Florida currently has more than 16,000 cold cases and it is expected that the new facility will help crack some of the unsolved homicides and murders.