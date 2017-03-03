SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 1: The Utah Jazz stand for the National Anthem before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 1, 2017 (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

A video shared on Facebook by the Utah Jazz NBA team shows a military dad’s touching reunion with his kids.

Welcome home, Major Sanderson! 🇺🇸

Video shows the blindfolded kids wandering around the court at halftime, following the announcer’s instructions to locate a “special guest” on the court.

When the kids finally find them, someone takes off their blindfolds. The kids immediately begin to cry when they see their dad, Major Samuel Sanderson with the Army National Guard.