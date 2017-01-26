Black bears become selfie experts on wildlife cameras

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Kardashians have nothing on a group of bears in Florida.

A mother bear and her two cubs took 68 selfies on a wildlife camera set up in the Florida Panther National Nature Reserve north of the Everglades.

Carlton Ward Jr., who set up the camera, put together a clip of the cubs and their mother scratching, and just being bears in the wild and posted it on his Instagram account.

Florida black bears! A mother and her two cubs visited one of my camera trap sites and made 68 selfies while scratching on a log. Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge. @fl_wildcorridor #FloridaWild #KeepFLWild #bear @ILCP_photographers @natgeocreative A video posted by Carlton Ward Jr (@carltonward) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Ward told WTVT that he's a National Geographic explorer who is currently focusing on Florida wildlife.